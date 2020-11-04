WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Saturday morning, dozens of people drove by Linda Crego's home in Warner Robins, throwing paper airplanes with encouraging words and notes.

Crego is a former teacher of Bonaire Elementary School, retiring in 2013 after being diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Friends, family, and some of her former students made sure to show their love while Crego sat in her driveway.

Her daughter, Erin Thrower, says she wanted something tangible to help her mom remember how much she is loved.

"We're just so appreciative that people took the time," Thrower said. "I mean, people drove from the north side of Atlanta to come down and just give her love and respect and a thank you so that was amazing."

Thrower says once all of the notes are sorted, she plans to put them in a laminated photo album for her mom to look at anytime.

"We just can't thank the people that showed up enough," Thrower said.

