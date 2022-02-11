Fort Smith Firefighter Couch gave Luca a rundown of all things fire and rescue, including a first-class firetruck tour!

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith mom is wanting to thank firefighter M. Couch for giving her 4-year-old son Luca the most memorable Halloween night!

Luca is 4 years old and has high-functioning autism. According to his mother, Paige Purvis, he has an obsession with fire and rescue and insisted on dressing up as a firetruck for Halloween.

Purvis thought it was only fitting to take Luca to the fire station. Firefighter Couch welcomed Luca and his mom and gave him a tour of the fire station, trucks and taught him all about fire and rescue.

In an email to 5NEWS, Purvis wished to express her thanks to firefighter Couch for making the night such an unforgettable one for Luca! She also shared the following photos of Luca exploring the station and fire trucks:

A big shoutout to Mr. Couch for showing Luca the firefighting ropes!

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device