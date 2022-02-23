Greenbrier community surprises 13-year-old cancer patient with big send off before treatment

The Greenbrier community is showing love to one of their own after an unforeseen diagnosis of cancer.

GREENBRIER, Ark. — A small town with a big send off!

The Greenbrier community is showing love to one of their own after an unforeseen diagnosis of cancer.

Ashley Pearson, 13, is headed to Dallas for treatment, but not before several surprised her with special treats.

"When I figured out I had cancer it was very rough," Pearson said.

At the end of January, Pearson found out she had a tumor in her brain — having to undergo two surgeries to completely remove it.

"I was very scared, and me and my family played the game of Life and I won, so I'm like hopefully I get to win the game of life in real life," Pearson said.

Pearson's strength has spread throughout Greenbrier, and the community wanted to do something special for her as she goes to Dallas for chemo.

"Dawne, who owns Mojo's, she reached out to me and was just like, 'we are supporting Ashley one hundred percent, and of course, in this battle no one fights alone,'" Pearson's stepmom said.

Dawne Trent, owner of Mojo's Hometown Pizza, got this idea after seeing another local business doing kind gestures.

Dawne and several others from the community gathered Monday morning and surprised Pearson with a send-off like no other, including a swag bag, a poster, and even a gold medal from Olympic athlete Kayle Browning!

"I told her God's with you we are all praying for you, and you've already won your battle and just gave her the medal," Browning said. "That way she had something to hold onto and remember the small town she come from and that everyone is supporting her."

Pearson's battle is not over. The cancer was malignant and spread to her spine. While she has a fight ahead of her, Greenbrier continues to remind her she is not alone.

"No one fights a lone in this," Pearson's stepmom said. "The whole community has stepped up and it's amazing."