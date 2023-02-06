When the parents realized their baby was on the way, a crew with an Arizona fire department was there to help.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Sometimes you just need a helping hand. And when these parents realized their baby was on the way before they could make it to a hospital, the Glendale Fire Department was there to help.

On Friday, crews with Engine 156 were called to a Glendale home to help finish the delivery of an adorable baby girl.

The crew was happy to welcome her into the world and wish her a happy birthday.

A photo posted on their Facebook page shows the team holding the little girl and showing off some fantastic mustaches in the process.

The mom and her daughter are both doing well, and are expected to be released from the hospital soon, the department said.

A big thank you to the Glendale Fire Department for helping this bundle of joy make it into the world!

