Henderson State marching band members play special concert for school's first Director of Bands

Evanson's daughter filmed the moment her father heard the Reddie Fight Song from his bed. It's a song he's heard over a thousand times, but this time was special.

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Wendell Evanson is kind of a big deal. Especially if you've been a part of the Henderson State University band program.

"He is so loved and he is so regarded," HSU Director of Bands, Shaun Popp, said.

Evanson was the HSU Director of Bands and Chair of the Music Department for 30 years. He was also the President of the Arkansas Bandmasters Association, and is in the Bandmasters Hall of Fame. Not to mention, he founded the Little Rock Wind Symphony, serving as its conductor for several years. Oh, and the Henderson State band hall is named after him.

So when Popp and other members of the band community heard that Evanson was battling some health issues, he helped rally a team together to do something for the man who has done so much for so many.

"We thought, we should send a group of marching band students over there to play for Mr. Evanson," Popp said.

A group of musicians, members of the Showband of Arkansas, visited Mr. Evanson at his home. Instruments in hand, they stood on the other side of a window, and played a special, socially distanced concert of HSU band classics.

"He actually asked us to play some of the pieces twice. He said, 'I wanna hear that again,'" Popp said. "And we did whatever he wanted."

Evanson's daughter filmed the moment her father heard the Reddie Fight Song from his bed, smiling and nodding along the whole time. It's a song he's heard probably thousands of times, but this performance was special.

A simple gesture for the man who essentially created the music program at Henderson State, and who, from his bed, is still making an impact on students' lives.