HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Two little girls got one heck of a birthday surprise, as their dad shocked them with an early return from his year-long deployment.

The father, Staff Sgt. Justin Parker with the Marines, returned home today, Jan. 10, from his deployment in Jordan.

His daughters, 5-year-old Addley and 1-year-old Jaxley, both have February birthdays. Addley even has a father/daughter dance coming up at school. Her mom, Stacy Parker, said that because Justin was originally scheduled to return next month, Addley had been upset knowing that her dad would miss the dance.

Welcome home Staff Sgt. Parker and happy birthday, girls!!