HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — McDonald’s restaurants in Hot Springs, Arkansas will declare Thursday, Jan. 31 Robert Lamera Day and raise funds to support the longtime employee and his family as they deal with surprise medical expenses.

Lamera, a 15-year employee with the organization, experienced a sudden episode and is currently in the ICU. He is unresponsive and on a ventilator as his family awaits a diagnosis.

The McDonald’s restaurant on Airport Road, where Lamera works, will donate 20 percent of all sales to help cover his medical expenses. Seven other McDonald’s locations around Hot Springs will have donation boxes available where people can donate directly to support his care.