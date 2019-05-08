HOUSTON — After all the tragic news these last few days, we thought you could use a smile.

Chris Champion sent us this adorable photo of his nephew helping out a child he spotted in the hallway with untied shoes.

Josiah Owens, 2, already knows how to tie his shoes so he was happy to help the other toddler even though he'd never met him.

Josiah's mom said no one asked him to help. He spotted the boy's untied shoelaces and ran over on his own.

So sweet!

