SAN DIEGO — Easter weekend means Easter egg hunts all over, but on Saturday Swami’s Surfing Association and San Diego’s Office of Education put on a hunt that is truly one of a kind.

The two organizations organized an Easter egg hunt that had beeping eggs for blind and visually impaired kids. Jim Perpondi, a mobility specialist for the county said the Office of Education is always looking for ways to include the blind and visually impaired so they can be like any other student.

The beeping eggs were placed all over Glen Park in Cardiff. When the kids filled up their baskets with the little beeping treasures, they were able to turn them in for prizes and treats!

The event hosted around 300 kids and their families, some of whom had never been able to participate in an egg hunt.