Inspirational photo of Bentonville veterinarian shows real dedication of working moms

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — One Arkansas veterinarian's photo is proving real dedication of working mothers and that not all heroes wear capes.

Dr. Lauren McKinstry is a veterinarian at the All Pets Animal Hospital in Bentonville, Ark. — but, that's not all she is. She is a also a loving mother.

On a recent Sunday morning, a client asked Dr. McKinstry to take a look at a dog with a serious laceration that needed stitches.

Dr. McKinstry called one of the hospital's Veterinary Technicians, Ria Rohman, to assist her and together they met the patient at the clinic.

McKinstry's husband was working, so she just packed up her two little ones and brought them along, creating a heartwarming scene.

To keep 7-month-old baby out of harm's way, she strapped him on her back. As you can tell by his expression, he was perfectly happy to be with his mother the entire time.

"Honestly, I'm not surprised she did this," Lorrie Wolfenkoehler, All Pets Animal Hospitals Administrator said. "She is dedicated to her profession and her patients and this isn't the first time she has gone out of her way to help a patient in need. She is a terrific veterinarian and truly cares about her patients."

McKinstry is an Arkansas native and received her undergraduate degree from Arkansas Tech in Russellville. She earned her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Missouri in 2017.