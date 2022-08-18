Marine Corp. Veteran Barry Morgan's truck gave out and needed a new engine, which would've cost him thousands.

TAMPA, Fla. — Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and online car retailer, Carvana, got together to surprise a veteran on Thursday with new wheels in Tampa.

The unsuspected event caught Marine Corp. Veteran Barry Morgan completely off guard as he thought he was attending a meet and greet with Johnson to honor the local veteran community, Carvana said in a news release.

The heartwarming surprise comes after Morgan's truck stopped working. It needs a new engine, Carvana says, and the cost would run in the thousands. Since his truck has been on the outs, Morgan hasn't been able to visit family in months and also struggles to find employment.

"In an effort to show our support for our local Veteran community, Carvana Cares program representatives wanted to help him get back on his feet with the donation of a vehicle," the online car retailer said in a statement.

Morgan was gifted a Honda Civic at the giveaway and his reaction was priceless. Filled with smiles and photo opportunities, the veteran said the moment was "amazing." He called it the biggest surprise in his lifetime.

"It's unbelievable," Morgan said. "I had no clue I was gonna get this vehicle today."

Morgan said his granddaughter's 6th birthday is next week. At first, he was afraid he wasn't going to be able to make it, but now it looks like he'll be able to celebrate with his family.