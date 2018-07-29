LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A legendary youth football coach and decorated veteran received a well-deserved honor Saturday, July 28. A surprise that will help in his mission to shape the lives of young athletes for years to come.

Ed Johnson, a two-time Purple Heart recipient, founded the Sunset Tigers in south Little Rock after returning home from the Vietnam War.

“God gave me this purpose working with the kids to keep my mind off Nam, to keep my mind off the nightmares, to keep my mind off of what happened in Nam those nights,” Johnson said.

Nearly 3-dozen Tigers have made it to the NFL since the team was founded in 1972. Saturday’s honor was not so much about Johnson’s success as a football coach, but instead his service to country and community.

“The kids mean the world to me,” said Johnson, who is known to his players as “Coach Ed.”

In April, Mary Gaines, whose son and grandson played for the Tigers, reached out to Soldier’s Wish – a non-profit that supports active duty military, veterans and their families by fulfilling unmet needs.

“We want to recognize Coach Johnson for all he has done to help these youngsters, including making sure they have things they wouldn’t have received otherwise, such as making sure they have meals, clothing, and many other basic needs so they don’t fall through the cracks,” Gaines said in a press release.

On Saturday, Soldier’s Wish and the American Legion Department of Arkansas surprised Johnson with 104 new orange jerseys -- one for every player on the Sunset Tigers.

“This means the world to me, this day,” Johnson said. “I've never had a greater blessing than this, other than God blessing me from Nam. This is the first thing anyone has done for me like this,” he said.

I was honored to join in a surprise recognition for legendary youth football coach and decorated Veteran, Coach Ed Johnson today. His 48 years spent coaching & mentoring thousands of "Sunset Tigers" in South Little Rock has changed countless lives and his city is grateful. pic.twitter.com/FnfpBJgzeI — Mark Stodola (@LittleRockMayor) July 28, 2018

Johnson said he typically only buys 10-12 new jerseys at a time. According to Mark Ochsenbein, volunteer executive director of Soldiers Wish, this is the second time in Sunset Tigers history all players will have matching uniforms.

“Every time we’re able to help a veteran or a family member or an active duty person, it’s so gratifying to be able to help them because veterans and active duty people, they do not ask for help,” Ochsenbein said.

The Sunset Tigers will take the field for their season opener on Saturday, August 11.

Soldier’s Wish accepts donations and nominations for recognition online. Click here to visit the non-profit’s website.

