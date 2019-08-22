LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Louie Schneider is the little boy who stole our hearts back in February when he shared that he was ready to "meet Jesus," after what his family thought was his last ride to the hospital.

Louie is by all accounts a miracle. Briefly, he was a foster child before he was adopted by the Schneiders— then, he started having some health issues.

To this day, his symptoms still baffle doctors. But, to everyone's excitement, he's more than alive, he just completed a triathlon.

This week, however, we received a worrisome message from his family.

His mom Kristy texted two sad photos of Louie with a message that said, "please pray for my boy, he's not himself. he is quiet and withdrawn."

Nothing has changed medically for Louie. His mom just shared that he was "down" and needed some cheer.

This is where you come in...

As his mom says, we can't add days to his life, so we add life to his days.

Send a thoughtful message to Louie by texting (501) 376-1111.

Telling the story of the diversity and magnitude of the human experience is important here at THV11. And that's what Louie is showing us—his human experience.

Other ways to reach out and help Louie:

His mom, Kristy's, blog: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/lovinglouie

Or send a letter to Louie at:

Louie

c/o Project Zero

10 Kings Court

Little Rock, AR 72211

