NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rapper Lil Uzi Vert might have been M.I.A. music wise this year, but he's closing out the year with a good deed.

The Philly rapper has gifted winter coats to children including in North Little Rock, Ark. and with the help of Officer Tommy Norman.

Some of the kids looked confused at first, but they all were very thankful.

The coats also came with a small holiday card from Uzi himself, saying "Stay warm and enjoy your new coat."

According to Complex, Lil Uzi Vert is no stranger to philanthropy, as he pledged to pay for a student's $90,000 tuition earlier this year if they promised to finish college.

RELATED: Santa's reindeer get OK from vet to make journey around the world

RELATED: 'It means the world to me' | Father's Christmas wish answered for son with autism

RELATED: England Elementary 'Deck the Halls' with winter wonderland decorations