After volunteers realized getting the kittens out themselves would not be safe, they contacted the electric company and two linemen saved the day.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A family of cats living inside the base of a transformer was rescued by two linemen in Fayetteville on the evening of August 3.

NWA Community Cat Project volunteers called Ozark Electric Cooperative for help saving the kittens. The company then sent Jacob and Bobby, two linemen, who were able to safely rescue the kittens. The mother was also trapped by volunteers. The family is now living in a foster home.

NWA Community Cat Project focuses on helping the feral cat population of Northwest Arkansas. They implement a trap, neuter, and release system to treat feral cats. While adult cats are usually returned to the habitat they came from, kittens and those tame enough to be adopted are given the chance to find homes.

