AUSTIN, Ark. — Moving with the Military is a lifestyle and home improvement web series run by military spouses.

"To create a deeper empathy about what military family is like so we are bridging the gap between the military-civilian divide," founder Maria Reed said.

A Little Rock Air Force family had no idea how the group was about to impact their lives.

Lauren Klempel, the wife of an airman, said when duty calls she happily answers.

"I love every minute of it. My husband and I call ourselves gypsies in a sense because we love to move, we love new adventures," Klempel said.

Fortunately, so do their three children.

"It's a constant 'mom when are we going to the next base,' and they really have a great time with it," Klempel said.

Parenting children alone during deployments can be taxing by itself, but Lauren's faced other hardships.

"My son has a lot of medical issues. He has Kawasaki disease, which is an autoimmune disorder that attacks the heart. Most people when they're diagnosed with this have one major onset and that's it. He's actually had three," Klempel said.

Lauren’s friend nominated her for a Moving with the Military’s home makeover.

"I remember the day that I got the call from Maria and she said 'we've chosen your family' and I had no words. Absolutely no words," Klempel said.

Local military spouses, airmen, and community members donated their time and supplies to help revamp their home.

Their favorite part is a new farmhouse table the whole family can now sit at.

"We use this table for everything. We play games we color," Klempel said.

They may not have family in Arkansas, but it sure does feel like it.

"Knowing that someone cared enough about our family to come in and do something like that just opened my eyes to a love that I didn't even know was there," Klempel said.

The organization has hundreds of nominations from across the globe and they hope to get to as many as possible.

"We want to help improve the mental health and wellness of military families. That is our goal in what we do every day because we are military families. We get it and we love our tribe and we love our civilians," Reed said.

Lauren's husband was deployed when their home was transformed.

He recently got back and said he loves it as much as the rest of the family.

