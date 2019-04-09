LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are a lot of great artists here in Arkansas. But you would be hard-pressed to find one as passionate as the one you're about to meet.

In West Little Rock, inside this garage, works of art are brought back to life. Reclaimed wooden rockers, hand-painted by an artist named Andy.

"He's just cool and fun," explained fellow artist Carolyn Arnold, "and he just has a really great message."

Arnold remembered the first time she saw an Andy original, "I'm like 'oh my gosh, Andy that's so brilliant, don't touch it, that's fantastic,'" she said.

It's art that moves you.

"Oh, I wanted to cry," she explained, "this is so powerful."

It's art made especially emotional because Carolyn is Andy's mom.

"Yes, it's me," Andy said with a smile on his face.

At 21 years old, Andy Arnold is full of passion.

"It just rocked my world," he said of painting chairs. "Because I just love doing chairs. It's all I do."

He refuses to let anyone put limits on what he can do.

"Because my mom and my dad never put limits on me," he explained.

Andy has painted dozens of these chairs. Chairs that first sold for $50, now go for more than $600, and are in homes across the country.

In his spare time, Andy likes to encourage special needs kids by teaching them art, and encourage everyone by selling his shirts, with his 'Andy-isms' written on them.

"It's my logo," he explained one of his shirts, "it's called peace out."

When he's not speaking through his art, or his shirts, he's speaking through social media. Andy's Chairs has more than 4,500 followers.

"Go have a good day," Andy said in one of his videos, "I give you permission to have a good day."

It's seems like most days would be good days, hanging around Andy. When our day was over, we asked him if there was anything else he'd like to talk about.

Well, just listen to the wisdom of a man who the world said would be 'different.'

"Don't put limits on your children," he said. "Just let them be what they want to be. If they want to be an astronaut, go do that. Go live your dream. Just go be yourself."

If only more of us could be 'different' like this artist named Andy.

You can check out Andy's Chairs, his shirts and his canvasses on his website or on his Facebook page.

He's not just doing this for money. He's giving back. He got together with other artists recently and donated $5,000 to a group helping disabled veterans like his brother.

Andy's ultimate goal is to created an Andy Arnold Foundation, to help house, clothe and feed disabled vets.