BATESVILLE, Ark. — After the Lyon College football team's offensive coordinator, Kris Sweet, was diagnosed with cancer, members from the team shaved their head to support him.

The team was able to capture the big reveal to Sweet in a touching video:

"Recently our offensive coordinator, Kris Sweet, was diagnosed with cancer," the school tweeted. "So members from the team shaved their heads to support him. Truly a SPECIAL team here at Lyon."

Football is all about the hard work gained together as a team and it's great to see the players support one of their coaches through the battle with cancer.

RELATED: Maumelle High School Band tells story of survival, persistence through halftime performance

RELATED: Ben Hicks named as starting quarterback for Arkansas Razorbacks

RELATED: 'Bringing back the culture of band': Hall High marching band rebuilding the program