MINNEAPOLIS — Andy Thieman was diagnosed with testicular cancer on Christmas Eve in 2010. He would start chemotherapy 17 days later, which would cover a span of three months and four cycles of chemo.

Eight years ago, Thieman, with the help of https://www.facebook.com/FultonBeer/ hosted a fundraiser where cyclist could ride, drink, listen to live music and raise awareness for testicular cancer.

Now, they’re here to do it again. Saturday, April 13th, the same group of people from eight years ago, will host https://www.facebook.com/events/2270725523023013/ “One Rock Rally Two”.

Think endless beer, live music, and a ride to nowhere on bike trainers, from noon to 5:00 p.m. Andy has raised over $30,000 for cancer research and now he’s doing it again for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. You can find everything you need to know here: