The family of a baby boy born 14 weeks premature is celebrating a huge milestone: Karter is finally home.

Karter King has had to overcome many obstacles to make it home with his family.

When he was born last August, Karter weighed just over a pound and wasn't expected to survive his first week of life.

After countless procedures, including a tracheostomy, and multiple blood infections, Karter finally began breathing on his own in mid May.

Karter's family says is the happiest baby ever, and a "little fighter."

Welcome home Karter!

