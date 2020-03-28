CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord Dad recently shared a heartwarming video of him giving his son an intro each time he steps onto the court to play little league basketball.

James McGhee shared the video via social media.

“Everything you see is how he is, he’s energetic, he’s always on the go, he’s smart, he always wants to learn more,” James said. “He doesn’t hesitate to ask questions, it’s almost like I have a teenager in a little boy’s body.”

3-year-old Jameson says he wants to one day play for the North Carolina Tar Heels and even dreams of one day playing in the NBA.

“We had him in soccer, and he didn’t really like that, he would start to cry and things like that, so we wanted to find a way to encourage him,” James said.

He spoke on how the unique introduction came about.

“One day I started joking around and decided I would give him an intro, and after that it just picked up from there,” James said.

Little Jameson says the best part about playing Basketball is “getting to play with his teammates and his friends.”

James McGhee

He says some of his favorite activities include playing basketball and watching TV.

“A lot of people forget that with kids, their main thing is to have fun,” said James.

James says Jameson plays for their local recreational center.

He says him and Jameson often take the necessary time even to prepare at home before each game.

“We just go in the garage, practice on dribbling stuff like that,” he said.

He says Jameson’s grandparents often jokingly say ‘he’s just like you were, when you were his age’.

“I see myself in him through some of the things he does,” James said.

He also highlighted some of the joys of fatherhood.

“Nothing compares to the moment I see him each day, it doesn’t matter what kind of day I had, what happened at work,” he said.

James coined making sure Jameson has positive role models as key to his overall growth.

“We (James and his wife KeKe, Jameson’s mother) just want to make sure he’s successful in anything he pursues.” he said. “At this point we just know he’s special and he’s gifted, he’s unique and we’re excited for wherever this takes him.”

