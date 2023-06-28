North Little Rock officer finds fun way to beat Arkansas heat

With a heat index of 114 degrees in North Little Rock today, Officer Tommy Norman and his friends in the community found fun ways to beat this summer heat!

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As temperatures continue to soar across the Natural State, Arkansans have been trying their best to stay cool — and one local police officer found a way to help!

Officer Tommy Norman of North Little Rock posted a video online of him and a group of kids outside beating the heat with a slip-and-slide and some water guns.

With a heat index of 114 in the city, Officer Norman shared that he and his friends still found a way to cool off!

Afterward, they enjoyed some snacks that Officer Norman had brought.

Officer Tommy Norman has become well-known for his compassionate form of community policing in North Little Rock.

Norman, who has become an online sensation for his kind acts and community policing, has touched the hearts of both people in and out of Arkansas.

Earlier this month Officer Norman marked a big milestone for his career as he celebrated 25 years of service.

Officer Norman first entered the force on June 15, 1998, and has been working to help serve and improve his community ever since.

Now, he is known worldwide for his efforts in bridging gaps between himself and his community, with more than 1 million followers on social media.