Mother of Officer Tommy Norman gets a surprise from THV11's Adam Bowles

NLRPD Officer Norman's mother is apparently quite the fan of Adam Bowles... so he surprised her at breakfast with a bouquet of flowers!

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to North Little Rock Police Officer Tommy Norman, his mother is quite the fan of THV11's Adam Bowles.

Officer Norman and his family gathered at Cracker Barrel on Saturday for breakfast, when Adam walked around the corner with a bouquet of flowers for Norman's mother, Modena Mills.

"I've been wanting to hug you and I couldn't get through the screen!" Mills said upon meeting Adam.

With a smile on her face, she turned to her son and asked how he pulled this off.

"I had to pull some strings, but we made it happen," he responded.

After enjoying breakfast, the family assembled in front of the restaurant so that Adam could sing "Amazing Grace" to Ms. Mills.