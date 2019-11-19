LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A Galveston County school officer and his young son with leukemia were in need of help -- and some comfort -- and you will never guess who came to their aide.

Some very talented and admirable Clear Lake ISD students (who we can all learn a thing or two from) became overnight heroes when they volunteered to make life A LOT easier for School Liaison Officer Nicholas Carrillo and his son Luke.

Luke was diagnosed with leukemia when he was just 7-months-old and has been fighting the diseases one day at a time. While he undergoes treatment at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, he wears special port-accessible onesies which have a pocket for the IV-line storage to prevent tangling.

The cost for the onesies were unmanageable for Officer Carrillo, so he reached out to the Clear Lake High School students in the advanced fashion design course for help with altering normal onesies to accommodate Luke's needs.

It took the students about three weeks to complete 10 onesies. The students also collected gift cards and other items to help comfort Luke during his time spent in the hospital and surprised Officer Carrillo with the goodies one day in his office.

“It meant a lot because I love helping other people,” said Clear Lake student Hannah Smelley. “So, I was really excited to do it when Ms. Dunham told us about it.”

Clear Lake High School fashion design students surprised Officer Carrillo with a box of onesies they altered for his son fighting leukemia.

The gift of giving didn't stop there.

As word got around about Luke's fight against leukemia, other Clear Creek ISD campuses joined in to make sure Carrillo's family was taken care of.

Clear Lake Intermediate held a staff fundraiser to donate gift and gas cards, and students in Ward Elementary's first grade Service Learning Club brought in gift cards, diapers, coloring books and other personalized letters for Carrillo's family.

“My family is very thankful for all of the love and support we have received from CCISD,” said Officer Carrillo. “It has been really tough, but we know Luke is a fighter.”

All the students involved will be honored at the Clear Creek ISD Board of Trustees November Meeting for their selfless efforts to help the Carrillo family.

Click here to learn more about Luke and follow his journey.

