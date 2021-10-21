The family thanked the lifeguards with a fridge full of food.

Everyone deserves to enjoy a nice day at the beach!

Lifeguards in Orange Beach, Alabama went above and beyond to make sure a 95-year-old woman did just that while on vacation with her family.

According to Orange Beach Surf Rescue, during a recent visit, Ms. Dottie Schneider was unable to walk through the sand on her own. So every day for a week, lifeguards would meet Schneider and help her down to her beach chairs and would escort her back to the condo.