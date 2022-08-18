'Take care of yourself and help others. You’ll do well': Red Cross volunteer celebrates 101st birthday

Betty Grenig has been volunteering with the Red Cross for more than 80 years

PHOENIX — Every Thursday, you’ll find Betty Grenig dressed in her favorite red colors, volunteering at the Red Cross in Phoenix.

“I’m putting together packets for disaster victims. Tells you what to do in case of emergency,” said Betty Grenig. “Hopefully, it’s helping in some small way.”

Giving back is in her blood. Betty has been volunteering with the Red Cross for more than 80 years in multiple countries, doing everything from knitting for our troops to administrative work for nurses.

Betty has given more than just her time. She’s even given her blood – lots of it.

“I’ve given over 20 gallons. You can donate blood and save a life,” said Betty.

She says she’d give more if her doctor would let her, but because of her age and weight, she’s not able to anymore.

Betty recently turned 101 years old, and on Thursday, the Red Cross staff and volunteers celebrated her birthday with song and cake.

“What does it mean? It means I’m old,” said Betty with a chuckle.

Betty says the number of years doesn’t matter - it’s how you live them - and she’s done it with a sense of humor.

“It’s the funny things you remember, and that’s good. That’s good. Keep your sense of humor,” said Betty.

Betty says volunteering keeps her healthy and sharp.

“Take care of yourself and help others. You’ll do well,” said Betty.

