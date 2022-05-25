x
Vietnam veteran stands in his yard across the street, waves at Searcy elementary students

Credit: Sidney Deener Elementary School

SEARCY, Ark. — A Vietnam veteran and beloved Unity Health volunteer is not saying "goodbye,” but rather “see you next August" to the students of Sidney Deener Elementary School in Searcy.

At the beginning of the school year, Mr. Don Crow began a relationship with the Deener teachers and students.

Each morning, he stands in his yard across the street from Sidney Deener waving to the students, teachers and parents during morning drop-off.  

Crow often brings buckets of peppermints to the school and tells the teachers and students that he loves them and prays for them daily.

His late wife was involved with the public school system, and he has a heart for students and teachers.

On Wednesday, May 25, the Deener students and teachers presented Crow with 'thank you' notes and pictures they colored just for him.  

Credit: Sidney Deener Elementary School

He greeted each student with a handshake and assured them they would be missed this summer and that he would look forward to seeing them soon in the fall. 

His parting words were, “I know it is hard to believe, but I was once your age and time has flown; have a fun and safe summer!”

The school said the students are blessed to have such a role model and friend right across the street. 

