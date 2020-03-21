ST. LOUIS — Several young children held signs outside of Siteman Cancer Center amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ellen Rose Wertenberger shared a photo of the kids holding up signs that said, “Cancer sucks, so does COVID-19… Keep fighting! “We ‘heart’ you!”
Many people are getting creative in ways to send kind messages or visit their loved ones through social distancing.
