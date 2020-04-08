Soldier's wife in Little Rock gets surprise from country singer Brad Paisley

According to Brad Paisley, surprising Amanda was the "highlight" of his weekend.

A woman in Little Rock got the biggest surprise Zoom call of her lifetime over the weekend.

In an Instagram post on Monday, August 3, Paisley shared what he referred to as the "highlight" of his weekend.

The post reads:

"A text caught my eye this weekend - a picture of me and a soldier named Austin together in Afghanistan. Six years later he’s deployed in Qatar, and we pulled off a surprise for his wife in Little Rock. These are the moments I will always remember from this crazy time."

As soon as the Zoom call begins, you can see the genuine shock on Amanda's face.

"Oh, my God, I'm going to cry," she said.

Austin, who is still stationed in Qatar, explained how he had met Brad Paisley over Memorial Day weekend one year when he visited Afghanistan with former President Barack Obama.

"Where's Paisley the dog?" Brad Paisley asked Amanda.

That's right, the couple love Brad Paisley so much, they named their dog after him.

"Paisley is not here, she's back at my parents' house," she explained.

Brad wrapped up the Zoom call by thanking Austin for his service and saying that he hoped they could all meet again soon.