Special Olympics participant creates portrait in memory of fallen Pine Bluff officer

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — In a Facebook post on Friday, the Pine Bluff Police Department recognized Matthew Pearson, of Port Orchard, Washington, for a portrait he sent the department.
Pearson, a participant of the Special Olympics, created the portrait of Detective Kevin Collins as a way to express his condolences to Collins' family and show his support for law enforcement.
Detective Collins was a five-year member of the Pine Bluff Police Department. He was shot and killed at a motel on Oct. 5 during a shootout with a man wanted for murder.
The portrait of Collins shows him in his police uniform with the words: "Detective Kevin Collins" - "End of Watch" - "October 5, 2020."
The memorialization of Collins by Matthew Pearson has warmed the hearts of not only PBPD and Collins' family, but the whole community.
Thank you, Matthew Pearson, for spreading love and compassion during a time when it's so needed.