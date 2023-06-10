On Friday and Saturday, a yard sale is happening at Croxdale Street in Springdale with 100% of the proceeds going toward Lahaina.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — As the island of Maui still picks up the pieces from the wildfire disaster, 89-year-old Betty Shackleford and her family are raising money the old-fashioned way: with a yard sale.

"I love Lahaina and Maui and many friends are there. Some of them have totally lost their homes in the fire. Our church lost its school and I just feel like I want to do something from Maui," Shackleford said.

Her love for the island comes from when she and her late husband were stationed in Hawaii. But, for the last 22 years, they've gone back every year to visit.

"When we first started going, my husband and I would wear matching t-shirts because we were tourists. But after getting acquainted with so many locals, we just started dressing like the locals and felt like we were," she recalled.

Shackleford has been in contact with a few friends who are doing alright despite the deadly fires. However, not every story she heard had a happy ending. "My friend told me yesterday that one man was straight stranded in a car and he had a wheelchair. And they couldn't go, and they figured, 'Well, the only thing I could do would be to get out.' And they didn't make it."

Mark Beasley, a neighbor, is helping out with the yard sale. "When people see the sign, everybody's been very giving. And a lot of people will round up. ...Because this is, you know, for charity, we're trying to kind of stick to the prices. And everybody has been very understanding of that," Beasley said.

If you're wondering where you have enough treasures for a two-day yard sale... most of the items here came from her home or were donated by others in the neighborhood, Beasley said. "A few people have looked and didn't really see anything they wanted, but they just made donations and we have a tip jar. We have a vetted charity where the money's going at a church in Hawaii... so everyone has been very understanding and very giving."

Shackleford's goal for this fundraiser is $1,000 but the more money the better.... she says "I'd like to get up to $3,000, I'd love that. But if I can get $1,000 well... I'll see how I can match it."

The yard sale will kick off tomorrow for the final day starting at 8 a.m. until five in the evening. So far for the first day, they've raised nearly $600 dollars.

