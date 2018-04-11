LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - For many, it's a mundane chore that comes twice a year. But for Bill Canady, springing forward and falling back is a task filled with meaning; it’s a testament of love.

“She loves to see her clocks are everywhere and operating correctly and as a result of it, I'm happy,” Bill said.

Bill bought his wife Evelyn a grandfather clock in celebration of their 25th wedding anniversary. Now approaching their 67th wedding anniversary, the couple’s clock collection has grown to fill the walls of their home.

“They all mean something special in a different way because each of them came at a different time of our lives,” Evelyn said.

From the three-ring circus clock, to the koo-koo, and one that plays the Beatles -- it takes Bill about two days to set them in sync.

“If they went off at one time it would be really unpleasant and it wouldn't be fun then,” he said.

Just like in marriage, they say the hard work pays off. It’s something they're reminded of every time they hear the chimes.

“We have a chance to realize that we are very blessed to have had all of this time together, so that's really the point of the whole thing,” Evelyn said.

“We go back and forth talking about it all the time, enjoy every minute,” Bill said.

Married or single, clock collection or not – Mr. and Mrs. Canady have a word of wisdom.

"The gift of time is real special," Evelyn said. "We all don't have enough if we use it good.”

© 2018 KTHV