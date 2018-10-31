VILONIA, Ark. (KTHV) - A 5-year-old checked off a bucket list dream all thanks to a Vilonia High School football player.

Brentley Hare met his favorite football player, senior wide receiver Luke Bery, at the school’s Senior Night, and the moment captured the hearts of the entire community.

After failed attempts of coming eye to eye with his home town hero, Brentley finally got an autograph from Luke, now that memory is stored away in a shadow box.

Monday, Oct. 29, Brentley made a trip to the high school to tell Luke thank you for the signed ball.

The moment didn’t only make Bentley’s day, but also Luke’s.

"It went from being an emotional night you now last home game on our field, so a lot of emotions were happening,” said Luke. “You know he came up and asked me to sign his ball and it brought so much joy. I remember being that same little boy looking up to the high school football players, so it meant a lot to me.”

Luke took Brentley down to the field house, played a little catch and learned some drills, but the little one wasn’t prepared for what would come next.

“What he actually wants for his birthday is to play football with Luke,” said Brentley’s mother, Kim Hare. “He talks about it every day.”

Brentley turns six on Sunday, Nov. 4, so Luke handed over his helmet and walked Brentley onto the field and threw him a touchdown pass as a surprise birthday present.

“It was a dream come true for him." said Hare. "Luke doesn't understand probably the magnitude that this little boy sees him,” said Hare.

Vilonia heads to Greenbrier Friday for the rivalry game, and rest assured Luke’s biggest fan will be there cheering him on.

