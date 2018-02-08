LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CBS) - An 8-year-old cancer patient in Arkansas isn't letting her disease stop her from spreading joy. So when Abigail Lewis busted a move to the "In My Feelings" challenge in a now-viral video, she sent a message of resiliency across the internet.

Abigail's mother, Alyssa Lewis-Bridges, posted a video Friday of her and her daughter dancing to rapper Drake's hit song. Abigail had seen the social media response others received when they did the challenge, so she wanted to show others what she's capable of.

"Abigail told the nurses she had a surprise," Alyssa wrote on Facebook. "When they asked, 'for who?' she said, 'the world!' Her brave soul can make someone believe in good again."

As of Tuesday morning, the video had more than two million views, and the post had more than 48,000 shares and nearly 2,000 comments.

"Thanks for sharing! Keep fighting and dancing Abigail," one Facebook commenter wrote.

"You go girl! My daughter is also fighting Ewing's Sarcoma so we know how hard it is to stay so positive," another said.

In the video, a smiling Abigail is wheeled out with her monitors. She and her mom quickly break out their dance moves -- and the 8-year-old puts her own spin on it, posing and drawing laughs from her mom. They filmed the video at the Arkansas Children's Hospital, where Abigail is undergoing treatment.

Abigail was diagnosed earlier this year with Ewing's sarcoma, a rare bone cancer that strikes mostly teenagers and young adults, according to the Mayo Clinic. Her mom has been sharing updates about Abigail's treatment via a GoFundMe page.

"She's so incredibly brave and she's still my spunky girl," Alyssa wrote on the fundraising page.

Alyssa shared an update video on Sunday in which Abigail thanked social media users for making her feel "like a celebrity."

"Thank you for raising awareness for childhood cancer," Alyssa said in the video. "And thank you for sharing a part of Abigail's heart so she can ultimately tell her story to the world."

The "In My Feelings" challenge took social media by storm this month, with thousands of people recording themselves dancing to the song. The dance challenge was started by online personality Shiggy, but since then it's also led to safety concerns as some people recorded themselves jumping out of moving cars to dance.

