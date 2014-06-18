14 Valentine's Day events in Central Arkansas

From romantic dinners for two to family-friendly activities and Galentine's with the girls, here are 14 Valentine's Day events happening across Central Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — Looking for some fun, love-themed events to celebrate Valentine's Day with that special someone?

From romantic dinners for two to family-friendly activities and Galentine's with the girls, we've got you covered!

Here are 14 Valentine's Day events happening across Central Arkansas:

Valentine's Dinner & Jazz at The Grind Coffee Bistro

What: Enjoy a 3-course dinner for two, live jazz and R&B, plus a bottle of wine. Get tickets here.

Where: 11525 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

Cost: $60 - $125

Sip & Bake: Valentine's Day Edition

What: Decorate and personalize your very own cake! Cakes will be pre-baked and all materials will be provided so your creativity can run wild. Kids and adults 21+ are welcome. Get tickets here.

Where: 900 West 36th Street North Little Rock

When: Sunday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: $45 - $98

Dancing & Romancing with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra

What: Join the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra for a night of songs from some of your favorite musicals, from Chicago to West Side Story. Get tickets here.

Where: 426 W Markham St, Little Rock

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m.

Cost: Varied

Forever Thrifted: Valentine's Market

What: Come celebrate community and shop at this fun outdoor market full of vendors, artists, music, and food trucks.

Where: 711 Main Street Little Rock

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Mommy & Daughter Valentine's at L&L Color Bar

What: Prepare to be pampered! Get your nails and hair done at this mother-daughter event. RSVP at (501) 358-6004 or (501) 499-1809.

Where: 1100 Bob Courtway Dr. Suite 13, Conway

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m.

Cost: $8 - $35

Love Wins Galentine's Day at Veterans Park Community Center

What: Come out with friends to enjoy food, a live DJ, vendors, chocolate fountains, and a silent auction to raise money for foster families. Get tickets here.

Where: 508 N. Lincoln St., Cabot

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: $20

Valentine's Day at The Reserve

What: Enjoy a delicious four-course meal with a loved one this year. Get tickets here.

Where: 2330 Central Avenue Hot Springs

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 from 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $130

Be My Valentine Party

What: Win door prizes and a 50/50 raffle, plus enjoy special entertainment and drinks.

Where: 610 Center Street, Little Rock

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Karaoke Day at the Clinton Children's Library

What: Love to sing? Get your feelings out with a song this Valentine's Day at this special event for teens.

Where: 4800 West 10th St., Little Rock

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Valentine's Day Dinner at Rusty Tractor Vineyards

What: Dine on hors d'oeuvres, a fabulous Mediterranean meal, and champagne or wine. Dietary restrictions can be accommodated. Get tickets here.

Where: 10 Rusty Tractor Lane, Little Rock

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 from 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $95 - $120

Valentine's Massage Pop-Up Event

What: Solaris Massage and Serenidad will be at Loblolly Creamery offering 5 or 10-minute chair massages. You'll also be entered into a raffle for a discounted couple's massage!

Where: 1432 Main St., Little Rock

When: Sunday, Feb. 12 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: $10 - $15

Name a Cockroach After Your Ex at the Little Rock Zoo

What: Thinking about an ex this Valentine's? For $5 you can name a cockroach after your ex and watch it be fed to Mayhem, one of the zoo's owls! Sign up here.

Where: 1 Zoo Dr, Little Rock

When: Monday, Feb. 13

Cost: $5

Lucky at Love Market

What: Browse the wares of 14 other vendors and celebrate love! There will be jewelry, treats, art, vintage clothing, and a little magic too! Boulevard's cocktail bar will also be serving specialty love potions.

Where: 1920 N. Grant St., Little Rock

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 from 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

KABF Rockin' Valentine's Benefit Bash at The Rev Room

What: Listen to live music and jam out at this Valentine's Day bash! There will be 11 acts as well as vendors to enjoy.

Where: 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 from 3 p.m.