List: 4th of July events in central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The July 4th holiday is next week and several cities are holding events.

Here’s a look at some of the local events that are on tap during the holiday:

Camden

The 22nd annual Camden Star Spangled Spectacular Monday, July 4th in Camden, AR. at the Camden Municipal Airport.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for you and your family to enjoy an amazing evening with great live music, a special recognizing of our Veterans, inflatables for the kids and ending your evening with the largest professional fireworks display in South Arkansas.

The evening will include live music with regional favorite Crutchfield the Band playing from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Conway

Celebrate the 4th of July holiday with the community in Conway at the Freedom Fest Conway 2022. Enjoy live music, food trucks, fun, & of course fireworks at dark with free admission.

- Dog friendly, leashes required & please be respectful of other attendees

- Tobacco products, vaping, and alcohol is NOT allowed in the park

- FIREWORKS will start around 9:15 p.m.

- Boating ramp will close at 4 p.m.

Hot Springs

The annual Independence Day Fireworks is a free public 4th of July fireworks display on Lake Hamilton will be held Sunday, July 3rd, at 9:00pm.

The fireworks will be synched with music on radio station 97.5 FM US97 Country when fans watch the display. In case of rain, the fireworks will be rescheduled for Monday, July 4th.

The fireworks will be shot from the middle of Lake Hamilton from barges located on the east side of Highway 7 at the first Highway 7 bridge opposite the DoubleTree Hot Springs. The exact start time is dependent on weather conditions.

The Independence Day fireworks will be the second of three fireworks displays Visit Hot Springs will sponsor this year.

For more information call Steve Arrison at 501-321-2027.

Little Rock

Join Pops on the River for the largest 4th of July celebration in the state! Fireworks, food, shopping marketplace, Lost 40 beer, music and so much for! This event is free to the public at First Security Amphitheatre on Monday, July 4, 2022 at 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Music from the Rodney Block Collective, Nicky Parrish and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.

Celebrate the holiday with old-fashioned fun at the Frontier Fourth of July. Listen (and cheer!) during a reading of the Declaration of Independence, cool off with watermelon and lemonade and learn how to train with the local militia!

The event is free at the Historic Arkansas Museum, Monday July 4 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Maumelle

Join the City of Maumelle for their Annual 4th Fest Celebration and fire works spectacular.