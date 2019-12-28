LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — December 26 started the week-long African holiday Kwanzaa, and people in Central Arkansas are celebrating.

Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is devoted to celebrating the basic values of African culture: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith. A candle is lit each day to celebrate each value.

Auna Hearne, at Pyramid Art, Books & Custom Framing, said the idea this week is to set meaningful goals for yourself and your community.

"We always say Kwanzaa is not religious or political, it’s not celebrated by a particular faith. But really, everything is political,” Hearne said.

“So the call to action where you're setting goals for yourself, and really investing in the community by setting goals, is always a great thing," Hearne added.

There are several Kwanzaa events happening in Central Arkansas throughout the week.

You can find a calendar on the Pyramid Art, Books & Custom Framing Facebook page.

