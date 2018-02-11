LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – One professional light installer is looking to hire veterans to help give them a little extra money this holiday season. John Wilson has been hanging Christmas lights for over two years. He owns his own business: “Lights by Sparky.’

"I just need reliable people. Give them a little something to do for the holidays,” Wilson said.

Hanging lights can be a strenuous job, which is why Wilson is looking to hire veterans.

"They've gone through boot camp. They follow directions. They can take direction and follow it without a lot of supervision,” he said.

Wilson said he is looking to expand his business. Not only does he need people that can hang lights, but he eventually will need someone to answer phones. Wilson said disabled veterans have to be mobile.

"It's a great opportunity for veterans to get into the workforce if they have issues,” Don Berry said.

Berry is one of Wilson’s clients. He works for the Arkansas veterans Coalition and said there are thousands of veterans in need of a job.

"Veterans very much tend to have a dedication to the job,” Berry said.

Berry said the veteran unemployment rate in Arkansas is about 3 percent, which is why business owners willing to hire veterans like Wilson are vital.

"John is also very interested in hiring disabled veterans…we have about 48,000 that are disabled,” Berry said.

The holiday season is about giving back, which is why Wilson wants to help out those who served our country.

"They paid the ultimate sacrifice for us every day as far as I'm concerned, if I can employ them on the way back as they transition to another job or a fulltime position with me, that's important to me,” Wilson said.

If you would like to apply for a job with Lights by Sparky, click here or call 501-317-5736.

Wilson also said he is willing to give a job to non-veterans as well.

© 2018 KTHV