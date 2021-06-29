What do I need to know about firework laws in Arkansas?

The July 4th holiday is this weekend, and the Arkansas State Police is wanting to make sure you are up to date with the state's firework laws.

Remember, fireworks may be fun, but they are also very dangerous!

Always remember to teach fireworks safety by using fireworks responsibly and setting a good example for children, young adults, friends and family.

Have a designated shooter that knows each firework; how it performs and how to safely light the firework. Make your backyard celebration not only a fantastic show for the family, but a teaching lesson for everyone present.

Make sure your children know the proper laws on fireworks — do NOT throw them from cars, do NOT put them in mailboxes, and do NOT throw them at others!! Pranks and fun can quickly turn into tragic and deadly situations.

Arkansas's 20-22-713 - Fireworks -Place of explosion or ignition laws are as follows:

(a) It shall be unlawful to explode or ignite fireworks within six hundred feet (600') of any church, hospital, asylum, public school, or within two hundred feet (200') of where fireworks are stored, sold, or offered for sale.

(b) No person shall ignite or discharge any permissible articles of fireworks within, or throw the fireworks from, a motor vehicle while therein, nor shall any person place or throw any ignited article of fireworks into or at a motor vehicle or at or near any person or group of people.

Here are some tips on firework safety: