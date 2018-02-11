BENTON, Ark. (KTHV) - Glitz and Garland in Benton is the state's two-day premier holiday shopping event. Doors opened at the Benton Event Center at noon on Friday, Nov. 2, and a swarm of Christmas fanatics walked right in.

“It’s never too early. My house will be decorated this weekend,” said one shopper. “Nope, never too early, I could shop in July."

“We came to have fun, but secondly on our list, we made our Christmas list and we came to do our Christmas shopping,” said another shopper.

If you are one to spring right into the holiday season, Glitz and Garland is just for you. The annual event hosted by the Benton Chamber of Commerce and the Saline Memorial Health Foundation has 80 vendors under one roof.

Inside, it’s like Santa’s Workshop, with an abundance of holiday decorations on display. You’ll find everything from holiday décor, clothing, children’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and food.

It’s a two-day event, and it cost $5 to get in. The doors opened Friday at noon and close at 8 p.m. If you missed out on the fun, don’t worry. The doors open Saturday at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

The Friday shoppers have a message for the ones who say it’s too early to hop on Santa’s sleigh ride:

“Come here and it'll get you in the Christmas spirit,” said a shopper.

