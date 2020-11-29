Christmas tree sales increase this holiday season

At Motley's Tree Farm, Christmas tree sales are up 30% this year compared to last.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Christmas tree sales are up 30% for Motley’s Tree Farm this year.

Owner Randy Motley said people are looking for fun traditions to do safely outdoors.

"We were surprised somewhat of how busy we were going to be. We knew people were going to come out. We knew we were going to be busy, but we didn't know it was going to be this much of an increase," Motley said.

The farm has about 2,800 trees for the season and Motley said there's enough for customers looking to buy despite the increase.

Assistant Manager for the farm, Keesha Bass, said the process to purchase is easy.

“First thing they do is learn about the different types of trees that we have out here. Basically, they just grab a saw and they chop down their trees and they pull it out to the main road and we have tractors that go around all day. From there, it gets bailed and then ready for purchase,” Bass explained.

Bass said the customers then pull up their cars and staff ties the tree on for them.

Lessley Denton bought a tree Saturday afternoon and says there’s a process to choosing the right tree.

“So for us, the trunk has to be straight because when you put it in your tree standing at home, when it’s not straight it’s going to be a mess,” Denton said. “Another thing we look for is just that gradual get smaller towards the very top. So it just has that really good Christmas tree feel.”