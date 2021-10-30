"Even those just born shouldn’t miss the fun:" Children's clinic dresses up NICU babies for Halloween

Kids at Cleveland Clinic Children's also got to take part in "reverse trick-or-treat," where costumed caregivers went around with goodies!

Small but... fright-y?

In honor of Halloween, the Cleveland Clinic is sharing photos of some adorable babies in the NICU, dressed up in costume ahead of the spooktacular holiday.

"Even those just born shouldn’t miss the fun," said one representative for Cleveland Clinic in a statement to 3News.

Below, you will find some bewitchingly cute pictures of just a few of Northeast Ohio's newest monsters... we mean residents!

Additionally, representatives with Cleveland Clinic Children's tell 3News that kids in the hospital had the opportunity to take part in "reverse trick-or-treat," a program that includes caregivers, dressed up in festive attire, handing out goodies to children around the hospital.

"With the help of the Hope for Henry Foundation, our Child life specialist put on a reverse trick-or-treat for our little patients in celebration of Halloween! They went room to room, handing out goodies to kids eagerly waiting with bags in hand," Cleveland Clinic Children's tweeted out Friday.

Officials say that more than 100 children and family members take part in the unique trick-or-treat experience each year.

Happy Halloween, Northeast Ohio!

