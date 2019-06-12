DARDANELLE, Ark. — There’s something new for kids in Dardanelle this holiday season and they can enjoy it for free.

Dardanelle Mayor Jimmy Witt said ‘Santa’s Workshop’ was created because every child deserves to have something to look forward to.

“We wanted to do something for the kids in town, and so my wife and I were talking about it one night. She started playing around, looking for pictures of Santa workshops and we found one that’s similar to the one behind me,” Witt said.

Shortly after Mayor Witt began talks of the workhouse, Russellville lumber company Rideout offered to provide all the materials.

“So, he agreed to donate all the materials to build it, and here’s the finished product,” Witt said.

Dardanelle city workers said they were eager to put it together.

“Sometimes you don’t know what’s going to come on your daily schedule, but we just try to make everything happen,” street manager Shawn Baskin said.

It’s located in front of the Yell County Court Annex and it will be a new tradition.

“Oh it’s great. Especially when you have grandkids, that’s more awesome,” Baskin said.

The workshop even has a mailbox so kids can leave a personal message for Santa, and it’s checked every single day.

Mayor Witt said for some children this will be their sole Christmas gift.

“There will be a professional photographer here taking pictures tonight and it’s all free. There’s no charge to these kids and we just want to offer something that these kids can come and experience and have these lasting memories about Christmas forever.”

Santa’s hours will be posted on Mayor Jimmy Witt’s Facebook page.

RELATED: Six months after historic Arkansas River flooding, Dardanelle is still recovering

RELATED: Dardanelle Mayor Jimmy Witt receives Arkansas Diamond Award