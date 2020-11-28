Downtown Little Rock holiday display bigger than ever this year

"What we've seen in years past is people will take their family Christmas photos in front of the tree and we really hope to see more of that this year."

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — For many families once Thanksgiving has passed, all eyes turn to lights, presents, and holiday cheer.

Since we may not be able to gather like normal, cities are finding different ways to bring people out.

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership and the Little Rock Zoo are teaming up to bring 'Holidays on Main Street.'

It's located at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Main Street. This year's display is bigger than ever.

"We've increased the number of lights down Capitol Avenue, and up and down Main. It's really an opportunity for people to come out and take pictures in a safe environment," said Gabe Holstrom, Executive Director for the Downtown Little Rock Partnership.

This year's newest addition is the electronic tree. Throughout the night, it will play Christmas music and play lights to the beat of the songs.

There will also be several photo opportunities with face-in-a-hole sets and festive scenery.

"You know, what we've seen in years past is people will take their family Christmas photos in front of the tree and we really hope to see more of that this year," said Holstrom.