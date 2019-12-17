ENGLAND, Ark. — Teachers and faculty at England Elementary always do something special for the students during the holiday season, but this year turned into something never done before.

"Well we started several years ago with just a door decorating contest that the teachers did and every year the teachers get excited and the kids get excited," said England Elementary Principal Tammye Bennett.

"They add a little bit more and a little bit more, and so this year they went all out."

Not only are the doors decorated, but every wall is covered with decorations, and each hallway has a theme.

The North Pole, Whoville, The Polar Express, and Country Christmas are only some of the winter wonderlands you can see.

Most of the students were surprised and excited by the decor.

"It's like a dream when you first walk down. It's really luscious and stylish. Like very pretty and beautiful," said Gia, a 4th-grade student at England Elementary.

When asked how the teachers were going to top next year, Principal Bennett laughed.

"I have no idea how they are going to up it next year, but I have complete faith the teachers will find a way," said Bennett.

The teachers spent several hours after school putting all the decorations up, sometimes staying as late as 8:00 at night.

It took them about a week and a half to get everything done.