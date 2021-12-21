No one's on the naughty list at Faulkner County Toys for Tots event

The sheriff's office collaborated with Toys for Tots, as well as NVUS Ink, to bring over 1,800 toys for their 2nd annual giveaway event!

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark — With Christmas fast approaching, families in need are looking for ways to provide gifts and a little cheer. The 2nd annual Faulkner County Toys for Tots event was a much needed help to a lot of people.

Families could come and pick out any type of toy based on age range.

"There's just people out there that are in need sometimes, and to me it's important that I give back because one of these days it could possibly be me," said Kevin Neal, an investigator for the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office.

He dressed as Santa for the kids.

The sheriff's office collaborated with Toys for Tots as well as NVUS Ink, a local tattoo shop, to bring over 1,800 toys for their 2nd annual giveaway event.

Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office & the Marine Toys for Tots Program enjoyed having everyone out today for presents! We hope everyone has a very Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/QWpEJtCkxT — Faulkner County Sheriff's Office (@CountyFaulkner) December 21, 2021

"We saw Santa waving his arms out there with a teddy bear and I said, 'It looks like Santa's trying to get people to bring toys to him,'" said Jetta Roberg, who was driving by the Conway Cowboy Church where the event was being held.

She took her two grandkids, 5-year-old Harrison and 3-year-old Nora, to help out with the cause.

They brought their own toys to donate.

"We're just trying to get these back to Santa because I think his elves got overloaded with good girls and boys on his list," said Roberg.

No one was on the naughty list with the sheriff's office for the event.

Chief Deputy Chad Wooley with the sheriff's office says their jobs are more than just about enforcing the law and taking bad guys to jail.

"It's helping families. To see some of these families smile and see some children that's come through here today, some saying this is the best day ever? That's what this is about," said Wooley

With about 50 families stopping by, there was still plenty of toys left for children who will cherish them the most.

"If there's a family out there that you know that's maybe in need or maybe not going to have a whole lot of toys this year, send them out and hopefully we can get the kids some presents," said Neal.