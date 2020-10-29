Flyaway Brewing pairing sweet treats and beer for the ultimate Halloween cravings

We're just a couple of days away from Halloween and local businesses are finding ways to celebrate the holiday in this unusual year.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We're just a couple of days away from Halloween and local businesses are finding ways to celebrate the holiday in this unusual year.

What pairs best on Halloween? Soda and Popcorn? Barbie and Ken? Netflix and Chill? What about candy and beer?

Flyway Brewing in North Little Rock is offering just that, as they pair Halloween candy and beer for its customers, matching their brews with Kit-Kats, Almond Joys and Snickers.

Flyway has seen success during the pandemic with its outdoor "tent city" in the parking lot, allowing business to continue from a safe, social distance.