12,000 pounds of food given away for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

On Monday, the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission served hundreds of people as they gave away food boxes to those in need.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A slight delay didn't stop hundreds of people from getting help on Monday after a truck hauling free food boxes broke down on the way to the MLK Commission Food Giveaway— but volunteers ensured this service day was still a success.

Cars lined 9th Street as they waited to get a food box from the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission. It was a worthwhile wait, as they received the help they may not have been able to get otherwise.

12,000 pounds of food were given out, which is estimated to serve hundreds of families.

DuShun Scarbrough, the Executive Director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission described it as a day on and not a day off.

"King stood for service and he did all he could to help everyone. One way we can help honor him is to provide service throughout the state of Arkansas," said Scarbrough.

Some of the volunteers included Catholic High ROTC students.

They helped assemble some of the items distributed as they remembered the day's importance.

"Mr. Straessle, our principal, says it best: It's good to serve on a day dedicated to Martin Luther King," said Elias Found, a Catholic High student.

The commission not only addressed food insecurity in the state but also hoped this will help solve some of our state's other problems, like violence and education.