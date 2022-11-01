Freeform announces '25 Days of Christmas' schedule

"Home Alone," "The Santa Clause" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" are among the highlights of Freeform's annual holiday movie schedule.

COLORADO, USA — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

The most wonderful time of year has arrived with Freeform's "25 Days of Christmas" lineup. The festive cable channel schedule officially began Thursday, Dec. 1.

"Mister Magoo's Christmas Carol," "Frozen II," "Olaf's Frozen Adventure," and "Last Christmas" will make their Freeform premieres this year.

Returning favorites this December include "The Santa Clause" trilogy, "Home Alone," "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and Jim Carrey's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

So prepare your cocoa, fireplaces and blankets because your Christmas plans have been made.

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

7a/6c - The Simpsons

10:30-11:30a/ 9:30-10:30c - Family Guy

11:30a/10:30c - The Santa Clause

1:30p/12:30c - The Santa Clause 2

4p/3c - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6p/5c - Home Alone

8:30p/7:30c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12-2a/11-1c - The Simpsons

Seeing isn't believing.

Believing is seeing. — The Santa Clause (@SantaClause1994) November 1, 2022

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

7a/6c - The Preacher's Wife

9:30a/8:30c - Jingle All The Way 2

11:35a/10:35c - Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

2:15p/1:15c - Disney's A Christmas Carol

4:20p/3:20c - Home Alone

6:50p/5:50c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:30p/8:30c - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

11:30p/10:30c - The Star (2017)

1:30a/12:30c - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

7a/6c - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30a/6:30c - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

9a/8c - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

10:30a/9:30c - The Star (2017)

12:30p/11:30c - The Santa Clause

2:40p/1:40c - The Santa Clause 2

5:10p/4:10c - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:15p/6:15c - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (3018)

9:15p/8:15c - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10:20p/9:20c - Frosty the Snowman

10:50p/9:50c - Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

11:55p/10:55c - Disney's A Christmas Carol

SUNDAY, DEC. 4

7a/6c - Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:05a/7:05c - Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

10:10a/9:10c - The Search for Santa Paws

12:15p/11:15c - Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

2:20p/1:20c - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4p/3c - Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:05p/4:05c - Frosty the Snowman

5:35p/4:35c - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:40p/5:40c - Home Alone

9:10p/8:10c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:50p/10:50c - Daddy's Home 2

MONDAY, DEC. 5

7-9a/6-8c - Family Guy

10:30-11:30a/9:30-10:30c - Family Guy

11:30a/10:30c - Holiday in Handcuffs

1:35p/12:35c - Daddy's Home 2

3:45p/2:45c - Home Alone

6:15p/5:15c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:55p/7:55c - Scrooged

12a/11c - Snow

TUESDAY, DEC. 6

7a/6c - Stealing Christmas

10:30a-12:00p/9:30-11:00c - Family Guy

12p/11c Home Alone: - The Holiday Heist

2p/1c - Jingle All The Way 2

4p/3c - Scrooged

6p/5c - Home Alone

8:30p/7:30c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12a/11c - Snow 2: Brain Freeze

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

7a/6c - Home Alone 3

10:30-11:30a/9:30-10:30c - Family Guy

11:30a/10:30c - Home Alone

2p/1c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:30p/3:30c - The Santa Clause

6:30p/5:30c - The Santa Clause 2

9p/8c - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12-2a/11-1c - The Simpsons

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

7a/6c - Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

10:30a/9:30c - Unaccompanied Minors

12:30p/11:30c - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

2p/1c - Prancer Returns

4p/3c - Disney's A Christmas Carol

6p/5c - Home Alone (Pop 'N Knowledge)

8:30p/7:30c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12a/11c - Christmas in Boston

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

7a/6c - Unaccompanied Minors

9:05a/8:05c - Home Alone

11:35a/10:35c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Toy Story Marathon

2:15p/1:15c - Disney and Pixar's Toy Story

4:15p/3:15c - Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 2

6:20p/5:20c - Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 3

8:50p/7:50c - Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4

11p/10c - Disney and Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot

11:30p/10:30c - Home Alone

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal — Home Alone 2 (@LostinNYquotes) December 25, 2021

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

7a/6c - Santa Buddies:

The Legend of Santa Paws

The Search for Santa Paws

11:05a/10:05c - Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:10p/12:10c - Home Alone

3:40p/ 2:40c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:20p/5:20c - Disney's Frozen

8:50p/7:50c - Disney's Frozen II (Freeform Premiere)

11p/10c - Disney's Olaf's Frozen Adventure (Freeform Premiere)

11:30p/10:30c - Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

SUNDAY, DEC. 11

7a/6c - Prancer Returns

9a/ 8c - Unaccompanied Minors

11:05a/10:05c - Jingle All The Way 2

1:10p/12:10c - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

2:40p/1:40c - Disney's A Christmas Carol

4:45p/3:45c - The Santa Clause

6:55p/5:55c - The Santa Clause 2

9:25p/8:25c - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:30p/10:30c- Last Christmas (Freeform Premiere)

MONDAY, DEC. 12

7-9a/6-8c - Family Guy

10:30a-1p/9:30-12:30c - Family Guy

1p/12c - Home for the Holidays (1995)

3:30p/2:30c - Last Christmas

6p/5c - Home Alone

8:30p/7:30c - Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

12a/11c - Christmas Cupid

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

7a/6c - Mister Magoo's Christmas Carol (Freeform Premiere)

8a/7c - Kung Fu Panda Holiday

8:30a/7:30c - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

10:30a/9:30c - Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30a/10:30c - Home Alone

2p/1c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:30p/3:30c - The Santa Clause

6:30p/5:30c - The Santa Clause 2

9p/8c - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12a/11c - Snowglobe

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

7a/6c - Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

10:30-11:30a/9:30-10:30c - Family Guy

11:30a/10:30c - Almost Christmas

2p/1c - The Perfect Holiday

4p/3c - The Preacher's Wife

6:30p/5:30c - Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

9p/8c - Disney's A Christmas Carol

12-2a/11-1c - The Simpsons

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

7a/6c - Call Me Claus

10:30a-12:00p/9:30-11:00c - The Simpsons

12p/11c - The Perfect Holiday

2p/1c - Jingle All The Way 2

4p/3c - Unaccompanied Minors

6p/5c - Home Alone

8:30p/7:30c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12a/11c - Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

7a/6c - It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

9a/8c - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

9:30a/8:30c - Disney's Prep & Landing

Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

10:30a/9:30c - Unaccompanied Minors

12:30p/11:30c - Home Alone

3p/2c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:30p/4:30c - The Santa Clause

7:30p/6:30c - The Santa Clause 2

10p/9c - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12-2a/11-1c - Family Guy Holiday Episodes

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

7a/6c - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30a/6:30c - Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

10a/9c - Home Alone

12:30p/11:30c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:10p/2:10c - Disney's A Christmas Carol

5:15p/4:15c - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:55p/5:55c - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

8:55p/7:55c - Home Alone

11:25p/10:25c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

7a/6c - Cricket on the Hearth

8a/7c - Call Me Claus

10a/9c - The Santa Clause

12:10p/11:10c - The Santa Clause 2

2:40p/1:40c - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:45p/3:45c - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

6:45p/5:45c - Home Alone

9:15p/8:15c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55p/10:55c - Scrooged

MONDAY, DEC. 19

7-9a/ 6-8c - Family Guy

10:30-11:30a/9:30-10:30c - Family Guy

11:30a/10:30c - Home Alone

2p/1c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:30p/3:30c - Scrooged

6:30p/5:30c - The Santa Clause

8:30p/7:30c - The Santa Clause 2

12a/11c - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Check out the #25DaysOfChristmas lineup. Full schedule at our link in bio. pic.twitter.com/HywqkRB7Rp — 25 Days of Christmas (@25Days) November 1, 2022

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

7-9a/6-8c - Family Guy

10:30a/9:30c - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

12p/11c - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

1:30p/12:30c - Disney's A Christmas Carol

3:30p/2:30c - Home Alone (Pop 'N Knowledge)

6p/5c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:30p/7:30c - Last Christmas

12a/11c - Prancer Returns

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21

7a/6c - Prancer Returns

10:30a/9:30c - Last Christmas

1p/12c - Home Alone

3:30p/2:30c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6p/5c - Disney's A Christmas Carol

8p/7c - Disney's Olaf's Frozen Adventure

8:30p/7:30c - Frosty the Snowman

9p/8c - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10p/9c - Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

12-2a/ 11-1c - The Simpsons

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

7a/6c - Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

9a/8c - The Search for Santa Paws

11a/10c - Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1p/12c - Kung Fu Panda Holiday

1:30p/12:30c - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

3p/2c - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

4:30p/3:30c - The Star (2017)

6:30p/5:30c - Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

7:30p/6:30c - Frosty the Snowman

8p/7c - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9p/8c - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

11p/10c - Disney's Prep & Landing

11:30p/10:30c - Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

12a/11c - The Star (2017)

FRIDAY, DEC. 23

7a/6c - Kung Fu Panda Holiday

7:30a/6:30c - Home Alone

10a/9c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:40p/11:40c - Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:20p/2:20c - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

5p/4c - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

7p/6c - Home Alone

9:30p/8:30c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12a/11c - Disney's A Christmas Carol

SATURDAY, DEC. 24

7a/6c - Love the Coopers

9:30a/8:30c - Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

12p/11c - Disney's A Christmas Carol

2p/1c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:40p/3:40c - Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:45p/4:45c - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:50p/5:50c - Frosty the Snowman

7:20p/6:20c - The Santa Clause

9:30p/8:30c - The Santa Clause 2

12a/11c - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

SUNDAY, DEC. 25

7a/6c - Home Alone

9:30a/8:30c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12p/11c - Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

1p/12c - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

2p/1c - Frosty the Snowman

2:30p/1:30c - The Santa Clause

4:30p/3:30c - The Santa Clause 2

7p/6c - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9p/8c - Home Alone

11:30p/10:30c - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

All times are Eastern.

You can see the full schedule and digital offerings at Freeform.com and on the Freeform app.

