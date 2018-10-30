LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Well, it’s expected to get a little spooky on Halloween night when it comes to the weather.

Many neighborhoods are planning to trick-or-treat early. Some cities are reiterating they're not celebrating early, or have moved their Halloween night plans indoors.

So, we’ve compiled a list of places set to Trick-or-treating on Tuesday and those that say they’re sticking to the actual holiday.

Tuesday Trick-or-treat:

City of Benton

Heights neighborhood [Little Rock]

Miller's Crossing [Sherwood]

Normandy neighborhood [Little Rock]

Pleasant Valley [Little Rock]

Villages of Wellington

Halloween Trick-or-treat:

Bryant

Conway

Tucker Creek Trick-or-treat:

Many of you are probably wondering what we are going to do in the event of rain on Wednesday... We will make an announcement Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. on our Facebook page about the location of the event. The Conway Expo Center will be the location IF we get rained out of Pompe Park. Stay tuned!

Jacksonville Trunk or Treat

5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Dupree Park

Maumelle

5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Trick-or-treat at Station 2; 4101 Club Manor Drive

North Little Rock

Pine Bluff

Sheridan

Sherwood

Halloween Carnival 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. INDOORS at Sherwood Forest 1111 W. Maryland Ave.

Searcy

Due to rain forecast on Halloween night, the outside trick-or-treating activities scheduled for downtown Searcy will not be taking place. However, there are alternative plans for indoor activities throughout the community. See inside alternatives here https://t.co/vfRvDatmx6 pic.twitter.com/i0YjaaQts9 — Searcy Chamber (@VisitSearcy) October 29, 2018

